Emergency services personnel inspect the wreckage of a passenger train that derailed near the village of Baby, in central Poland, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Marcin Stepien/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW A Polish train travelling from Warsaw to the southern city of Katowice derailed Friday, killing four people and injuring 30 more, local police official Adam Kolasa told state news agency PAP.

The train, carrying around 280 people in four carriages, came off the rails near Piotrkow Trybunalski in central Poland and at least one of the carriages turned on its side.

"From the preliminary findings we can say that the engine and four cars derailed, four people died and about 30 are injured," Kolasa said.

The number of casualties may rise further, the official added. There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.

(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)