People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

WARSAW France's Airbus Helicopter (AIR.PA) plans to directly hire 1,250 people in Poland by 2020 and additionally create 2,500 jobs in the sector in connection with a local utility helicopter tender it won last week, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

"We're talking about 1,250 direct jobs and 2,500 indirect jobs," Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury told a news conference.

"We are committed to being in Poland in the long-term, this is not an offset-like approach, we are in a home country".

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)