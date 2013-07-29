WARSAW The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has agreed to consider a second case brought against Poland by a man who alleges he was held illegally in a secret CIA jail on Polish territory.

The application was submitted by lawyers for Saudi-born Abu Zubaydah, who says he was held in a facility in north-east Poland as part of a CIA-run global network to detain and interrogate suspected al Qaeda operatives.

His case was on Monday listed by the ECHR as having been "communicated," which means that the court has ruled his application to the court is admissible, and has contacted the Polish government to invite it to respond to the allegations.

The Strasbourg-based court is already considering a case from another man, Saudi national Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who alleges he was held in Poland in a CIA-operated jail at around the same time as Abu Zubaydah.

Both are now being held in the U.S. military jail at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Abu Zubaydah alleged he was brought to the Polish facility in December 2002, and kept there until September the next year.

The United States has acknowledged running a network of facilities around the world where it held al Qaeda suspects. Putting them on foreign soil meant the detainees were not entitled to the protections afforded under U.S. law.

Washington has never disclosed the location of any of the prisons, and President Barack Obama signed an order ending their use after taking office in 2009. Polish officials have always denied the CIA operated one on their territory.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)