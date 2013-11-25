WARSAW The global financial crisis has made clear that Poland would see little benefit from joining the euro, finance minister designate Mateusz Szczurek said on Monday, signalling Warsaw was unlikely to accelerate moves to join the bloc any time soon.

"My opinion is that it is far less worthy to do it (enter the euro zone) than it seemed before the crisis," Szczurek told the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

"The benefits brought by the euro zone: moving the economy to a higher level when it comes to access to capital and its cost, and the stability of foreign financing - it all proved to be fiction."

By far the biggest economy in the European Union's former communist eastern wing, the Poles, in the past strongly in favour of adopting the single currency, had already pushed back any plans to join the euro until at least the end of the decade.

But the new minister's comments are a sign of the scepticism among the region's bigger players to joining the euro after five years of debt and financial crisis in the 17-member club, even as Latvia and other smaller neighbours get ready to join.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk took markets and analysts by surprise by appointing Szczurek, previously Dutch bank ING's chief central European economist, as new finance minister last week.

The removal of his predecessor, Jacek Rostowski, had been expected for some time, but it will be 38-year old Szczurek's first flirt with public administration and politics.

Szczurek has said several times since his appointment last week and his priority will likely be a complete overhaul of the country's complex and convoluted tax system.

"I think this (rewriting the tax code) is doable in the next two years, that is by the end of this parliament's term," Szczurek said.

He also reiterated that economic growth at 3 percent was achievable next year but would do little to reduce high unemployment.

He also repeated that bringing down the country's general government deficit to the European Union's 3 percent ceiling by 2015 was realistic.

