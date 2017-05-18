Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
WARSAW The Polish zloty's current exchange rate EURPLN= is broadly in line with macroeconomic fundamentals, Anna Ilyina, the head of the International Monetary Fund mission to Poland said on Thursday.
The Polish currency has firmed around 7 percent against the euro since December on the back of gross domestic product (GDP) growth picking up speed, higher investment and an improved situation on international forex markets.
"The real effective exchange rate (of the zloty) is broadly in line with fundamentals," Ilyina told a news conference.
Earlier on Thursday, the IMF urged the Polish government to tighten fiscal policy as soon as possible to take advantage of a strong cyclical upswing in the economy.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.