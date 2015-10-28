WARSAW Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won the Sunday election, plans to loosen domestic spending rules to make room for more spending next year, one of the party's lawmakers was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The party plans to create a new development ministry that will oversee government economic policy and the implementation of its programme, Henryk Kowalczyk told the newspaper Puls Biznesu .

"We agree with the underlying philosophy of the spending rule, but without changing it we will not be able to increase spending even with a higher budget revenue," Kowalczyk said.

The party has pledged to keep the fiscal deficit below the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent to avoid a return to EU's excessive deficit procedure, which Poland exited earlier this year.

Still, rating agency Standard & Poor's has said Poland could lose its positive outlook on its A- credit rating if the country breached spending safeguards written into Polish law.

PiS, which has won an outright majority in both chambers of parliament and is allied with the country's president, plans to pass a package of bills in the first hundred days in office, including higher child benefits and a return to a lower retirement age.

The party also wants to finance the increased spending with a tax on banks and supermarkets, as well as by increasing tax collection from companies by, among others, introducing a central register of value added tax (VAT) invoices.

