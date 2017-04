WARSAW Poland's opposition Law and Justice party (PiS) should be able to govern alone after coming ahead in Sunday's parliamentary election, an exit poll showed.

The poll showed PiS commanding 242 seats in the Polish parliament, out of a total of 460.

The ruling Civic Platform (PO) party conceded defeat after the exit poll came out.

"Remember, we have not lost these (past) eight years," Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig)