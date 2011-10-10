WARSAW Soviet dictator Josef Stalin likened imposing communist rule on Roman Catholic Poland to saddling a cow, but establishing political stability has also proved no easy task since the cow unsaddled communism in 1989.

Centre-right leader Donald Tusk's success in becoming Poland's first post-communist prime minister to secure a second successive term is not just a reward for steering the country through the 2008-09 global economic crisis.

It also sends a signal of relative political stability and maturity in the European Union and NATO member state that, although it has prospered in the last two decades, it has often found the transition to democracy difficult and divisive.

"The ruling party and coalition for the first time in Poland's post-communist history has been re-elected and that shows the consolidation of democracy in Poland," said Jacek Raciborski, a political scientist at Warsaw University.

Tusk's re-election is a welcome sign of stability for the EU at a time of crisis. He favours deeper EU integration -- resisted by some EU states -- and supports the strategic goal of euro membership for Poland.

His success also offers some continuity for Europe after a string of defeats for ruling parties in elections this year in EU states including Ireland, Portugal, Latvia and Denmark.

But above all it is a landmark for Poland's political system after years of acrimony and divisive politics that meant no party had held on to power in the five preceding elections since the first partly free elections in decades were held in 1989.

"This is a sign of maturity. The political system has stabilised," said Krzysztof Bobinski, head of the Unia & Polska think tank.

"We now have two big main parties who slog it out, and the days are gone when we had lots of parties fighting to get into parliament. For the first time the voters have decided to let sleeping dogs lie and stick with those who are considered a safe pair of hands."

PROGRESS SINCE 1989

The infighting and rivalries of the 1990s and 2000s were hard to foresee in 1989 when the Solidarity trade union took on the ruling communists in partly free elections, a concession at talks forced on the communists by national strikes.

Even the most optimistic Solidarity supporters failed to predict the size of the defeat they would inflict on the communists after decades without free elections, robbing them of any legitimacy and hastening the collapse of communism across eastern Europe.

Solidarity won all the 161 seats it was allowed to contest in the lower house and all but one of the 100 seats in the Senate. As a reporter in Poland at the time, I was witness to the euphoria and a sense that Poland was entering a new era.

But Solidarity soon collapsed into squabbling and divisions and more than 100 parties contested the first fully free election in 1991. No party won more than 13 percent of votes.

Since then, new rules have come into place preventing parties that win fewer than five percent of votes entering parliament. Coalition rule is still the norm, but politics has become more stable.

"perhaps the difficulties were natural and should have been expected in the circumstances, but we have come a long way since 1989 and what has been achieved in this election is a sign of this," said a Civic Platform insider.

CHALLENGES FOR TUSK

It is not all good news for Tusk, who has won respect rather than fired people's imagination with his pursuit of cautious economic reforms that have kept Poland out of recession.

Not only does he face economic challenges such as reining in a large budget deficit but also fewer than 50 percent of Poles bothered to vote.

Some backed him only to prevent the return of his right-wing rival, outspoken former premier Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

The last government before Tusk came to power was led by Kaczynski and collapsed in acrimony in 2007. It also undermined relations with powerful neighbours Russia and Germany.

"I don't much like Tusk but he will prevent Kaczynski getting into power," Andrzej Antczak, a 42-year-old IT specialist, said after voting in Warsaw on Sunday.

Tusk also faces the emergence of a new party, Palikot's Support Movement, which struck a chord with young voters by criticising the powerful Catholic church.

Although it could be an ally, its entry into parliament signals there is a growing constituency of young voters fed up with the traditional political establishment.

Tusk's allure could also fade quickly if there is a new global financial crisis and Poland's economy falters after years of growth. Germany is Poland's dominant trading partner and problems for Germany's economy usually spell trouble for Poland.

"Tusk got re-elected partly because Civic Platform did not try to do much in government. Other parties in the past have not got re-elected because they carried out -- or tried to carry out -- painful reforms and got punished for it," Bobinski said.

"Everything has become more mature and stable. On the other hand this can lead to sterility, especially as you still mainly have politicians from the Solidarity era. Tusk's party now has to discuss whether they need changes or carry on as they were."