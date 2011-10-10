WARSAW The leader of Poland's opposition Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) said on Monday he planned to step down after his party performed poorly in Sunday's parliamentary election.

The SLD, an heir to Poland's former ruling communist party, won only 8.2 percent of votes under Grzegorz Napieralski, according to almost complete results.

The SLD has been criticised for a lack of charismatic leadership and has lost supporters to a new libertarian party called Palikot's Support Movement which wants to tax the powerful Catholic church.

"My team has lost," Napieralski said in a statement. "Once the new parliament is constituted, I will present a timetable for an SLD congress that will be brought forward to elect new authorities on all levels, including the head of SLD."

"I will not run for the post of the SLD leader," he said.

SLD will be the smallest of five groups in the new lower house, or Sejm, after the election returned Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform to power.

Parties can take up seats in the Sejm only if they win at least 5 percent of the votes cast.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)