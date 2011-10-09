WARSAW Waldemar Pawlak and his Peasants' Party (PSL) are likely to be invited to join Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform in a new coalition government following a parliamentary election on Sunday.

Here some facts about Pawlak, who said after voting ended: "A coalition with Civic Platform is possible but we have to give it careful thought."

* Pawlak, 52, is deputy prime minister and economy minister in the coalition government led by Civic Platform, in which the PSL is the junior partner. He has been prominent in Polish politics since the fall of communism in 1989, serving twice as prime minister -- the first time for barely a month in 1992 and then in 1993-5. He won 4 percent of the vote during a 1995 presidential bid.

* Pawlak's party traces its roots back to rural 19th century Poland. In the post-communist era, it has always managed to win seats in parliament thanks to strong local networks but usually polls only about 6 percent of the vote. The PSL has been in several coalition governments since 1989.

* Pawlak is hard to situate on the political spectrum, sometimes speaking out for more state intervention in the economy and sometimes quoting with approval Adam Smith and other classical liberal economists. He often expresses concern about the impact of a strong zloty currency on Polish exports.

* Once spurned by Poland's urban elite as an unsophisticated farmer, Pawlak has proven one of the country's most resilient and adaptable politicians, embracing modern political techniques and gadgets. He is one of few senior Polish politicians to blog.

* Pawlak has three children but split from his wife and now lives with another woman, a move that prompted criticism in staunchly Roman Catholic Poland. A self-proclaimed atheist, Pawlak runs a 17-hectare farm in central Poland.

