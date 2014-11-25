WARSAW Twenty-five percent of Poles believe this month's local elections, whose results were delayed by six days by a failure of a new IT system, were rigged, a poll showed on Tuesday.

The poll by Millward Brown for newschannel TVN24 showed 62 percent believe the elections were not manipulated, while 13 percent said they had no opinion.

The poll also showed that 54 percent of respondents did not want a re-run of the vote and 35 percent were in favour of repeating it.

Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) party secured the highest number of provincial assembly seats in the Nov. 16 vote,

in results that defied an exit poll which showed the opposition ahead of PO by a wide margin.

The largest opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) has called the results "dishonest".

The state election commission has said that nearly 18 percent of votes to provincial assemblies were invalid compared to 12 percent in the last local elections in 2010.

