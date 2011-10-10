WARSAW Poland's election results underscore its political stability and reinforce its drive for closer integration with the European Union and better ties with neighbours such as Germany and Ukraine, President Bronislaw Komorowski told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking after Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling centre-right Civic Platform won the election, Komorowski said he would start consultations with party leaders on a new government on Wednesday and hoped to name a new premier next week.

"I hope the consultations will go well and I expect maybe next week there will be enough grounds for me to inform (the Polish people) who will create the government," he said.

Asked what the main tasks will be for the new government, Komorowski said: "The first important element is taking part in the stream of deepened European integration."

"Secondly, it's public finance reform as well as pension system reform that would take into account the painful experiences of some euro zone members during the crisis."

