WARSAW The outcome of Poland's parliamentary election underlines its political stability and reinforces its drive for closer integration with the European Union, President Bronislaw Komorowski said Monday.

Poland re-elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-Europe, centre-right Civic Platform Sunday for a second four-year term.

Komorowski said the result showed voter support for the country's record on economic growth and empowered Poland, which holds the EU presidency until the end of this year, in its efforts to be at the heart of the 27-country bloc.

"This is a signal that Poles accept and enjoy not only the continuation of economic growth in Poland," he told Reuters in a telephone interview. "But they also want to continue the drive ... aimed at developing a strong position for Poland in the region and building good relations with its neighbours."

Tusk has made improving ties with Poland's main trade partner, Germany, and the whole of the EU a priority since he took power in late 2007.

This contrasted with calls by the eurosceptic main opposition party, law and Justice, for a more combative approach to its big and powerful neighbours, Russia and Germany.

"This (election result) is also a sign of approval for building unique relations with the neighbours we share a difficult history with, but want to have a good present with, like Germany or Ukraine," the president said.

"Finally, this is a sign that Poles want a strong position for Poland as an advocate of deeper European integration."

NEW GOVERNMENT, NEW REFORMS

Civic Platform is the first party to secure a second consecutive term since Poland ended communist rule in 1989 although it now needs allies to form a coalition government.

Komorowski said he would start consultations with party leaders on a new government Wednesday and hoped to name a new premier next week. Civic Platform has ruled until now in a coalition with the Peasants' Party.

"I hope the consultations will go well and I expect maybe next week there will be enough grounds for me to inform (the Polish people) who will create the government," he said.

Asked what the main tasks would be for the new government, Komorowski said: "The first important element is taking part in the stream of deepened European integration."

"Secondly, its public finance reform as well as pension system reform that would take into account the painful experiences of some euro zone members during the crisis."

Poland was the only EU member state to avoid recession during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, but Komorowski said he would also encourage another look at the country's pension system to offset the effects of an ageing society.

"The election result is a clear sign of political stability and predictability in ... Poland," Komorowski said.

"But there are a few areas that offer some scope for modernising Poland, and areas in which we must make up for wasted time, despite all the success Poland has had over more than 20 years of transformation."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Gareth Jones)