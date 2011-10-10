WARSAW The first transsexual to win a seat in Poland's parliament said on Monday she was on a mission to help Poles in this staunchly Roman Catholic country to improve the understanding of problems facing people who have changed their gender.

Anna Grodzka, 57, is from a newly formed liberal party called Palikot's Support Movement that stunned Poland's staid political establishment by winning 10 percent of the vote in Sunday's election.

Founded by vodka tycoon Janusz Palikot, the party has attracted many younger voters with its support for gay rights, abortion and legalisation of soft drugs and with its attacks on the powerful Roman Catholic Church.

"My mission is to familiarise people with transgenderism," Grodzka told Polsat News television.

"While making this decision I knew what to expect," she added, referring to "various unpleasantnesses" she endured before and during the campaign.

A graduate in psychology, Grodzka completed her sex change last year. In the election, she won 18,000 votes in a district of Krakow in southern Poland in the election.

"I decided to be a candidate for Palikot's Movement because I want the voice of people who are excluded and discriminated against in the Polish political system to be heard," she wrote in her blog. "I believe that little by little does the trick."

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling centre-right Civic Platform won Sunday's election and is expected to press on with cautious economic reforms and closer ties with Poland's European Union partners.

Palikot was a lawmaker in Civic Platform until, impatient with its conservatism on social issues, he broke away to set up his own party.

(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Writing by Gareth Jones)