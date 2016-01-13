Jaroslaw Kaczynski (2nd R), leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, walks with Agriculture Minister Krzysztof Jurgiel (L) during a Parliament session in Warsaw, Poland January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BRUSSELS The European Commission launched an unprecedented inquiry on Wednesday into whether Poland's new conservative, Eurosceptic government has breached the bloc's democracy standards in taking more control of the judiciary and public media.

It is the first time the EU has applied the Rule of Law Framework since it was first introduced in 2014 amid bitter disputes between Brussels and Budapest over Hungary's stifling of dissent and crackdown on media under Viktor Orban.

Below is a description of how the three-step mechanism works. It is aimed at eliminating "systemic threats" to the rule of law among EU members and its most severe sanction could be stripping the country of voting rights in EU institutions.

* In the first step, the European Commission carries out an assessment and engages in dialogue with the country concerned to tackle concerns over the rule of law there.

* Should the Commission's concerns not be dispelled, the EU executive can give the country a deadline to amend the situation and send a public recommendation of what issues need to be addressed.

* Should the Commission deem the country's follow-up on its recommendation unsatisfactory, it can resort to the so-called Article 7 of the Treaty of the European Union and move to sanctions.

Article 7 is a three-step procedure as well.

ARTICLE 7

* EU heads of state and government assess if there is "a clear risk of a serious breach" of the rule of law. They do so on the recommendation of a third of EU countries or the European Parliament or the European Commission.

For the assessment to be adopted, it has to be supported by four-fifths of EU leaders and by the European Parliament.

* Going a step further from determining the risk of a breach of European values, EU leaders may determine "the existence of a serious and persistent breach" of the rule of law.

This second step requires unanimity among leaders, which may be difficult to muster, because Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has already said he would veto any possible EU sanctions against Poland.

* Should there be an agreement on the second step, however, the leaders can decide to "suspend certain of the rights" of the country, "including the voting rights".

Such a decision requires a qualified majority of votes, meaning least 16 out of 28 EU countries that represent at least 65 percent of the bloc's entire population.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Catherine Evans)