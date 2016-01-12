BERLIN The European Union has an obligation to look into recent steps by the Polish government to assert control over state media and the constitutional court, a senior German lawmaker said, describing the measures as a possible threat to democracy.

Gunther Krichbaum, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party and chairman of the European affairs committee in parliament, sharply criticised the course of the Polish government and rejected as ridiculous complaints by Warsaw that other countries were meddling in internal matters.

His comments came after Poland summoned the German ambassador on Monday in protest at critical comments from other members of Merkel's party, suggesting the EU should consider sanctions against Warsaw.

"Poles are not just citizens of Poland but citizens of the EU and protecting their rights is one of the most important tasks of the European Commission," Krichbaum told Reuters, saying the EU executive had a "damned duty" to investigate the case.

"When the freedom of the media is restricted, freedom of thought and democracy are next in line," he added.

Since their election victory in October, conservative Law and Justice (PiS) politicians have changed the voting system of the constitutional court to curb its ability to censure legislation. The new government has also passed a law giving it direct control over the appointment of public media chiefs.

On Wednesday, EU commissioners in charge of fundamental rights, justice and media will report to the European Commission on the Polish measures before a decision is taken on whether to trigger a three-stage disciplinary mechanism.

The German government played down the row on Monday, saying relations between the countries were "close and good". Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to travel to Warsaw soon to try to ease the tensions.

One of Krichbaum's conservative colleagues, Norbert Roettgen, told Reuters that Europe could ill afford to open a new front with Poland at a time when it is struggling with a host of other challenges, from the refugee crisis to the threat of Britain leaving the European Union.

"At a time when the EU is already beset with major internal problems and is being tested from the outside like never before, accusations, escalation, threats and lecturing are not helpful," said Roettgen, a conservative who chairs the foreign affairs committee in the German lower house of parliament.

He said it was misplaced to discuss EU sanctions against Poland before officials in Brussels had talked with the new government in Warsaw.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Noah Barkin; editing by Ralph Boulton)