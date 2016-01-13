WARSAW Poland's government spokesman said on Wednesday that the European Commission's decision to launch the rule of law monitoring process in Poland was a "standard procedure".

Earlier on Wednesday the EU executive decided to launch the preliminary stage of a formal review procedure into whether actions by the Polish government on the constitutional court breach EU rules on the rule of law.

"It's a standard procedure," Rafal Bochenek told reporters. "It's a fact-finding action by the European Commission on the basis of some speculation that has surfaced in western Europe. The Commission simply wants to gain more information on what's going on in Poland."

