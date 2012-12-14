WARSAW Poland must decide within the next few months on the details of how and when it will adopt the euro or risk becoming a peripheral member of the European Union, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Speaking to Polish reporters during a visit to Brussels, Tusk said that Poland faced a choice "whether to become a part of the heart of Europe, which will be the union around the economic-financial axis, where the common currency is at the core, or we will become a rather peripheral state with its own currency."

"If we do not take the decision on the direction in the next couple of months, than it may float away," he told state radio.

Poland as a member of the European Union is obliged to join the euro zone at some point.

But the largest central European economy has so far not set a firm membership date, saying instead it would join when the common currency area is healed from its current debt woes.

