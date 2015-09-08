KRYNICA-ZDROJ, Poland Poland should hold a referendum following a public debate on whether it should enter the euro zone, the president Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

"I think that ultimately there should be a referendum on this issue after a thorough debate," Duda said.

Earlier this year Law and Justice, the party that supported Duda in a presidential campaign, expressed the view that Poland should join the euro zone no earlier than when Poles' salaries are equal to the German ones.

