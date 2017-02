WARSAW Poland wants to join the euro zone as soon as possible, but will do so only when it will be safe and beneficial for the European Union's largest eastern member, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Friday.

Rostowski told reporters Poland would be ready to announce a deadline for euro adoption only when it would be certain to meet it.

"We have a lot to do to make sure it is safe (for Poland to join the euro)," Rostowski said.

