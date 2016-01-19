BERLIN Poland's new government is not seeking to join the euro in a hurry, Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Tuesday, saying tensions within the 19-member euro zone had left it "fundamentally disillusioned" about joining the currency union.

"It is no secret that neither the previous government nor our government is treating a fast accession to the euro as a priority," Szalamacha told a joint news conference with the German and French finance ministers in Berlin.

He said retaining its own currency, the zloty, had allowed Poland to fare well during the euro zone crisis.

"Our government doesn't consider the euro accession a priority because we don't want to give away one instrument: the exchange rate as a buffer in difficult times," Szalamacha said.

Poland, a member of the European Union since 2004, is obliged by the terms under which it joined the EU to adopt the euro at some point in the future, but no deadline has been set.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party that formed the government late last year has said Poland could join the euro zone once Poles earn as much as their German neighbours.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Paul Carrel; Editing by Janet Lawrence)