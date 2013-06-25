WARSAW Polish officials evacuated hundreds of people on Tuesday from hospitals and prosecutors' offices in several cities, including Warsaw and Krakow, after receiving emailed bomb threats, police spokesmen said.

Police said they had not yet found explosives at any location named in the notes and they also mentioned no motive behind the threats.

Broadcaster TVN24 said at least one of the notes included the phrase "We will deal with you!"

In Katowice, southern Poland, officials evacuated at least 700 people from two hospitals and the headquarters of the regional prosecutor's office. Some 300 people were evacuated from prosecutors' offices in Warsaw.

