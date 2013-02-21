WARSAW Poland's central bank should slash interest rates from their current levels as the economy will probably slow sharply in the first half of the year, while inflation will fall far below the bank's target, a deputy finance minister said.

Janusz Cichon, newly appointed to oversee the ministry's economic forecasts department, added rates should be reduced by up to 100 basis points more to help consumption.

The sharp slowdown in the largest central European economy has prompted the central bank to cut rates in each of the previous four months by a total of 100 basis points.

The key rate now stands at 3.75 percent. The bank's policymakers are divided on whether more cuts are needed. Cichon said the deep slowdown in inflation and growth should open the way for more easing.

"We would expect rate cuts of even up to 100 basis points more," Cichon told Reuters in an interview. "The further fall in inflation should induce more rate cuts."

Cichon's comments mark one of the strongest appeals for further monetary easing so far from the government.

Inflation will likely slow to an annual 1.1 percent in June, Cichon said, below the 2.5 percent central bank target and even below the permitted 1.5-3.5 range set by the bank. Afterwards it should slightly accelerate, he said.

"Average inflation should (...) reach 1.6-1.7 percent," Cichon said referring to 2013.

He added economic growth will likely slow to below 1 percent year-on-year in the first and second quarter, after expanding by around one percent in the fourth quarter.

"In the second half we expect a clear rebound," the deputy minister said. "The economy should benefit from a recovery in the euro zone heralded by leading indicators and the government's investment programme."

Poland is the only European Union member that avoided recession since the start of the global crisis in 2008, but the slump at its main trade partner, the euro zone, and domestic fiscal tightening took most steam out of the once vibrant economy.

Growth slowed to 2.0 percent last year, less than half of the rate from 2011, and analysts expect it to slow further to 1.5 percent this year, an eleven-year low.

Cichon reiterated that Poland expects to exit the EU's excessive deficit procedure in the middle of the year. He said last year's general government deficit should amount to 3.5 percent of GDP and narrow further this year.

