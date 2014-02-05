WARSAW Poland will rein in public spending in the next two years and will maintain fiscal discipline even in the run-up to elections, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Wednesday.

Poland is under the European Commission's "excessive deficit procedure" and has pledged to reduce the gap in its budget to about 3 percent of GDP by 2015 from about 4.8 percent in 2013.

"The next two years will be a time to tighten our belts and cut public spending," Szczurek told visiting members of the American Chamber of Commerce, ruling out any relaxation to attract votes before local and European parliamentary elections this year and a national parliamentary poll in late 2015.

Support for the ruling Civic Platform party has been falling after six years in power.

Szczurek, who has been in office since November, said Poland was in no hurry to join the euro zone after weathering the global crisis without a recession, partly because the weakening of its zloty currency helped the economy to be more competitive.

"Support for euro adoption in Poland is at its lowest ever," he said. "My answer to the question as to when Poland should join the euro zone, or if it should join at all, is when it is safe and profitable enough."

