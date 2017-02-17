Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo left hospital on Friday after suffering minor injuries in a car accident a week ago and said she would attend next Tuesday's government meeting.
Szydlo's car hit a tree in southern Poland on Feb. 10, the third crash involving a government motorcade since the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power just over a year ago.
Authorities have given few details about Szydlo's injuries. Her spokesman has said she did not require any surgery.
"Now it is time for a few days of rest and I will see you again at the Tuesday news conference after the government sitting," Szydlo told reporters as she left the hospital.
The accident occurred after her driver swerved to avoid hitting a smaller vehicle that crossed the path of the government motorcade, the interior ministry has said.
The accident raised security concerns, given that Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz was also involved in an accident last month and President Andrzej Duda had a minor car bump last year. Both escaped injury.
Szydlo's motorcade was also involved in a minor collision while on a visit to Israel.
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.