WARSAW Poland's finance minister designate Pawel Szalamacha said on Monday he wants to amend the 2016 budget draft, which may result in an 1-1.5 billion zlotys (167.30-251.28 million pound) increase in the central budget deficit.

Winner of the October election, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, had said earlier it wants to increase budget spending on families next year, financing it, among other things, with new taxes on banks and supermarkets.

Szalamacha, in comments broadcast by the TVN24 television, said there was a need to solve the situation regarding Swiss franc-denominated loans. The value of these loans has soared after a rise in the franc, leaving thousands of borrowers with under-water mortgages.

