Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives at the EU council headquarters for an European Union leaders summit meeting to discuss the European Union's long-term budget in Brussels February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

WARSAW Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday he will announce a cabinet reshuffle next week.

"There will be a cabinet meeting next Wednesday and I will inform ministers, and later also the public, of changes to the government," Tusk told a news conference.

He gave no further details.

Last December Tusk said he planned a cabinet reshuffle this summer, the middle of the government's four-year term.

(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by John Stonestreet)