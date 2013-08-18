Poland's Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski looks as he listens to a budget debate at Parliament in Warsaw January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will not decide whether to replace his finance minister until November, at the earliest, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Sunday.

Sources told Reuters on Friday Tusk was planning to dismiss Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski as part of a major cabinet reshuffle planned in a few months' time to help rebuild the flagging support for the ruling Civic Platform party.

"In my opinion, whether Minister Rostowski will remain in the government will be decided in November at the earliest," Piechocinski told public radio.

State television broadcaster TVP quoted a government spokesman as saying reports of Rostowski's departure were mere speculation and no decisions about individual ministers would be made until the middle of the government's four-year term, which started in November 2011.

Rostowski has been Poland's finance minister for six years, making him the country's longest-standing finance chief since the end of Communism in 1989.

He helped Poland keep its two-decade growth streak despite the global financial crisis. But Poland barely avoided recession earlier this year, forcing Rostowski to ask for a higher deficit and cut in public spending.

