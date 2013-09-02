WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk may replace some ministers in November, his spokesman said on Monday, putting a timeline on a widely-predicted reshuffle of a cabinet under increasing pressure.

Sources told Reuters last month the prime minister was planning a reshuffle over the next few months in which Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski would lose his job, among others.

The move would be aimed, according to the sources, at rebuilding confidence in Tusk's Civic Platform (PO) party and preparing it for regional polls next year and parliamentary elections in 2015.

"About half way through the term, that is in November, there will be a summary of work of the ministries ... this is when there will be possible personnel decisions made by the prime minister," Gras told public television.

After the defection of an MP last week left the PO coalition with the Peasants Party with a parliamentary majority of just three, Tusk said for the first time that he was prepared for early elections if need be.

He said, however, that he believed the government could retain its majority. The Civic Platform and coalition partners the Peasants' Party now have 233 out of 460 seats in Poland's traditionally volatile lower house of parliament.

"There will not be a fight for a majority at any cost," Gras said on Monday. "If the coalition were to lose the majority ... accelerated parliamentary elections are an alternative. This is nothing extraordinary."

The Civic Platform has been losing public support steadily for months, largely due to the collapse of an economic miracle which saw Poland ride out five years of financial turmoil in Europe without falling into recession.

Conflicts inside the party have also been a headache for the prime minister with former justice minister Jaroslaw Govin, leader of the socially progressive wing of the largely Catholic and conservative Platform, winning 20 percent of votes in a leadership challenge to Tusk last month.

(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; editing by Patrick Graham)