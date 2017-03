Beata Szydlo, candidate for prime minister from Law and Justice (PiS) party during the first session of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Polish President Andrzej Duda will designate at 1200 GMT Law and Justice party (PiS) candidate Beata Szydlo as prime minister, the president's chancellery said on Friday confirming earlier media reports.

In last month's election, the eurosceptical PiS became the first party to win an outright majority in parliament since the fall of communism in 1989.

Earlier on Friday media reported that Duda will name Szydlo prime minister on Friday while the new government would be sworn in on Monday.

