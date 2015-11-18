Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo arrives for first seating of her government to Prime Minister Chancellery after swearing-in ceremony in Warsaw, Poland November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminskil/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW Poland's prime minister on Wednesday outlined sweeping increases in state spending by her incoming conservative government, in a bid to bolster investment.

Presenting her first policy speech in parliament, Beata Szydlo said her government intended to introduce new taxes on banks and supermarkets in early 2016. They will finance higher family benefits and personal tax allowances, she said, although they will marginally increase the fiscal deficit.

Many economists say the fiscal plans of Szydlo's euro-sceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party are unrealistic. They single out its pledge to inject over 1 trillion zlotys ($250 billion) - roughly half of Poland's gross domestic product - into the economy in coming years, using state resources, central bank help and private cash.

"This is absolutely unrealistic ... possible under only extremely optimistic assumptions," said Urszula Krynska, economist at Bank Millennium. "This ... was a wish list. The promises were very generous, for all social groups."

With a constitutional limit on debt set at 60 percent of gross domestic product and a European Union deficit ceiling at 3 percent of GDP, PIS wants the central bank to pump cheap loans in the economy.

"We are talking about the LTRO programme, which is being used in Europe," Szydlo said during her policy speech. "We are talking about low-interest loans modelled on ECB solutions."

Long-term refinancing operations, or LTROs, are a European Central Bank programme that provides cheap loans to banks, to provide them with additional cash. They were introduced after the financial crisis of 2008 to prevent bank lending from freezing up.

The party wants also to use off-balance sheet financing, including leveraging up the state development bank BGK, to achieve its goals.

The PiS-controlled parliament and President Andrzej Duda, an ally of PiS, will choose eight out of 10 central bank policymakers early next year, giving it a good shot at influencing monetary policy.

Szydlo stopped short of repeating weekend comments by her interior minister that Poland was unwilling to accept migrants from the Middle East under European Union relocation quotas in the wake of the deadly Paris attacks without strong security guarantees.

