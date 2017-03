Polish parliament speaker Ewa Kopacz shakes hands with President Bronislaw Komorowski (L) after being nominated as new prime minister in Warsaw September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Polish parliament speaker Ewa Kopacz looks on after being nominated as new prime minister by President Bronislaw Komorowski (not pictured) in Warsaw September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski nominated parliamentary speaker Ewa Kopacz as the new prime minister on Monday.

"If somebody coped with parliament, then that person will cope with the government," Komorowski told a news conference after a ceremony to nominate Kopacz.

Kopacz will have two weeks from the moment the president officially appoints her to form a cabinet and win a confidence vote in parliament.

