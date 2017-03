Poland's parliament speaker Ewa Kopacz speaks to media before a session at the Parliament in Warsaw September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Ewa Kopacz, the likely next prime minister of Poland, said on Wednesday she will continue the policies of outgoing prime minister Donald Tusk.

"There will probably be a continuation of what we've started.... The continuation of those projects, which have been underway for several years, but probably there will be new elements as well," she told reporters.

