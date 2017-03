Poland's Parliament Speaker Ewa Kopacz looks on as she leads a parliament seating at Parliament in Warsaw August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Ewa Kopacz, the ruling coalition candidate for the post of Poland's next prime minister, said on Wednesday that the new government would be sworn in by the president next week.

Kopacz, who is currently speaker of parliament, told reporters the swearing in would be followed by a parliamentary vote of confidence in the new cabinet that she expected would take place after Sept. 26.

