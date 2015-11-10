Antoni Macierewicz of Law and Justice (PiS) party arrives to the headquarters in Warsaw, Poland November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Poland's incoming defence minister, Antoni Macierewicz, has toppled a cabinet, accused revered politicians of being Soviet-era spies and believes Moscow is responsible for the plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and many of his ministers.

More than two decades since the fall of communism, the 67-year-old former dissident and political prisoner also says it is not possible to govern Poland - a European Union and NATO member - effectively without ridding it of ubiquitous Russian spies.

Critics say he is paranoid and irrational and his appointment this week might complicate Poland's relations with NATO and EU allies as they grapple with Russia.

Macierewicz believes that Poland's sovereignty has come under attack by its former Cold War overlord as recently as in 2010 when a plane carrying Lech Kaczynski and dozens of top officials crashed in thick fog in western Russia, killing everyone aboard.

"The government headed by (Russia's then prime minister Vladimir) Putin is fully responsible for this tragedy," state agency PAP quoted him as telling the European Parliament in March.

"It may be said that it was the first salvo in a war which today is going on in the east of Europe and which is ever more dramatically nearing EU and NATO borders."

The Russian government blamed pilot errors, while Polish investigators have also said the airport crew was co-responsible.

Macierewicz's incendiary language is likely to worry diplomats in Brussels, already wary over the landmark victory of eurosceptic and nationalist-minded Law and Justice party (PiS) in October's election.

PiS became the first party in post-communist Poland to win an outright majority in parliament, giving it unprecedented control over policy.

Its return to power brings back former prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Lech's twin brother, whose government between 2005 and 2007 annoyed European allies with anti-EU rhetoric and a combative policymaking style.

"If I was a large country, I would be wary of sitting down at a table with Macierewicz. He is unpredictable," political scientist Iwona Jakubowska-Branicka said.

"If you have a powerful neighbour, you need to spend your energy on being constructive. And Macierewicz signals a policy of divisiveness, separation and international conspiracy."

THE MACIEREWICZ LIST

Macierewicz's family history goes some way to suggesting what might have shaped his views. He believes the unexplained death in 1949 of his father - a resistance fighter during World War Two - was caused by communist agents.

In the early 1990s, at the height of Poland's difficult and divisive transition from communism, Macierewicz published government files which he said named Soviet agents among top political figures.

He accused, among others, Lech Walesa, whose Solidarity movement helped bring down the Iron Curtain. The publication of the so-called Macierewicz List led to the fall of the government in which he served as interior minister.

Later, as deputy defence minister in a previous PiS government, he accused several former foreign ministers of being Soviet spies after they criticised president Kaczynski and his brother, the then prime minister.

He repeated those accusations in remarks on the TV channel Trwam, published in the Tuesday edition of the newspaper Dziennik. "This is really a very painful issue," Macierewicz said. "Most of them were agents in the Soviet secret services."

The eight former ministers included respected intellectuals and former anti-communist activists such as Bronislaw Geremek and Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, who played important roles in bringing the ex-Warsaw pact nation into the European Union.

Macierewicz drew criticism in 2007 for disbanding Poland's military intelligence agency WSI, which PiS considered to be harbouring members of the communist military establishment and Russian spies.

The dissolution of the agency, Macierewicz's critics argue, was ideologically driven and put the lives of Polish soldiers in Afghanistan and elsewhere at risk.

Since the April 10, 2010 crash in which Lech Kaczynski died, he has led a crusading investigation into the event, believing the centrist government at the time was obscuring evidence.

He brought in experts who used props such as drink cans and sausages to explain that the Russian-made aircraft had exploded midair before crashing to the ground.

"There was bad weather and those who were directing the flight wanted it to be rerouted to another airport but a general in Moscow said 'you have to let the plane land'," Macierewicz said last month at a meeting with Poles in the United States.

(Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Louise Ireland)