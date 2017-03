Ministers of the new government attend a swearing in ceremony at the presidential palace in Warsaw September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski (L) speaks during a swearing in ceremony for the new government at the presidential palace in Warsaw September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski (L) shakes hands with new Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna during a swearing-in ceremony for the new government at the presidential palace in Warsaw September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

New Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for the new government at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski swore in a new government on Monday under Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz.

Kopacz, a former speaker of parliament and second in command of the ruling Civic Platform party, takes over as prime minister from Donald Tusk, who is heading to Brussels to be the new president of the European Council.

