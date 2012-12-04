WARSAW The leader of the junior coalition partner in Poland's government, Janusz Piechocinski, will take the vacant posts of deputy prime minister and economy minister, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Piechocinski's nomination comes after the resignation from the two posts of Waldemar Pawlak, the former leader of the junior coalition partner, the Peasants' Party (PSL).

Pawlak resigned after he was defeated by Piechocinski in November in an election for leadership of the party. The change of personnel is not expected to bring about any major shift in coalition policy.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)