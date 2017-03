WARSAW Polish government spokeswoman Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska was on Thursday elected as speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Sejm.

Kidawa-Blonska takes over as speaker from Radoslaw Sikorski, who resigned in a government reshuffle earlier this month. [ID:nW8N0YH00T]

Under Poland's constitution, the speaker is the second most important official in the state, after the president, though de facto it is the prime minister who wields the most power.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)