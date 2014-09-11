WARSAW Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek may lose his job in a Cabinet reshuffle expected in the next few days, a senior member of the ruling Civic Platform party said on Thursday.

The departure of Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a new job as chief of the European Council in Brussels has triggered changes in the Cabinet line-up. Tusk has anointed parliamentary speaker Ewa Kopacz as his replacement.

Jacek Protasiewicz, head of the Civic Platform party in the Lower Silesia region, said in a radio interview when asked about the finance minister's job: "I think that in this area, you'll see a positive change."

"There can be a very positive surprise, especially for the electorate waiting for Civic Platform to return to its roots in terms of programme," Protasiewicz told private radio station RMF FM.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this week, Szczurek declined to say if he would keep his job in the new Cabinet under Kopacz's leadership.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)