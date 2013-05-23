Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March, 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wants to bring forward an election for the leadership for his party so he can face down rivals emboldened by the worsening state of the economy, local media said on Thursday.

Tusk's Civic Platform was expected to hold an election early next year for the post of party leader, currently held by the prime minister, but Tusk said at a party meeting he wanted them in July, the TVN24 broadcaster quoted party sources as saying.

Members of Civic Platform's executive were not immediately available to comment. The government spokesman, Pawel Gras, wrote on Twitter that a new date for the election could be set at a party convention on June 29.

Investors see Tusk as crucial to political stability in Poland, central Europe's biggest economy. His centrist government is the first since Communist rule ended two decades ago to manage to hold on to power for two consecutive terms.

The Civic Platform has been growing more fractious, especially as voters voice discontent over the sharp slowdown in the economy. An opinion poll at the weekend showed Tusk's party had fallen behind the main opposition.

Tusk last month sacked his justice minister, Jaroslaw Gowin, who heads an informal faction within the party which disagrees with some of Tusk's policies. Some in the party believe Gowin will run in the election for party leader.

If Tusk were to lose the party leadership vote, he would almost certainly have to step down as prime minister before the next parliamentary election in 2015.

Tusk's associates say he plans to run for a new term as party leader, though they also say he has had offers of senior jobs with the European Commission in Brussels.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Jon Hemming)