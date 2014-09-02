Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk walks after delivering a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland at the World War Two Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Poland's Donald Tusk may resign as prime minister as early as this month to take up the job of European Council president, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"I think that it will be possible even in September," Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska told private radio station PiN, when asked about Tusk's resignation.

Ewa Kopacz, the speaker of parliament and second in command of the ruling Civic Platform party, has emerged as clear favourite to be the next prime minister after Tusk's departure to Brussels.

Tusk will assume the post from December 1 this year.

Initially he was reported to have set his sights on winning an unprecedented third term as Polish leader in a general election next year.

Supporters say he brings with him a reputation as a skilled mediator between the competing political camps and personalities within his conservative Civic Platform party, a talent that may stand him in good stead as he tries to marshal consensus among the 28 leaders of the EU member states.

Polish daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza said on Tuesday the new government may have a different finance minister and regional development minister.

According to the newspaper, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek may be replaced by Tusk's top adviser, former prime minister Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, who heads the prime minister's Economic Council.

Bielecki said later on Tuesday he hoped Szczurek will be finance minister for many years to come, though he said it was up to the next prime minister to form a Cabinet.

"The government which is to step down has a very good finance minister, from the young generation," Bielecki told TVN BiS broadcaster. "I hope that he will still be excellent for many years to come."

Asked about the possible replacement of the finance minister, Kidawa-Blonska told Reuters: "It is the president who names the prime minister and it is the new prime minister who assembles the new government, so it is difficult to expect him or her to be hostage to the old prime minister."

Regional development minister Elzbieta Bienkowska, who is also a deputy prime minister, may in turn leave for a post in Brussels as a European commissioner, Gazeta Wyborcza said.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe and Angus MacSwan)