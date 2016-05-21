WARSAW Eastern and central Europe's largest equity market, the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) GPW.WA, said it will pay a dividend of 2.36 zlotys per share and plans to keep paying out more than 60 percent of annual profits.

GPW's dividend payout, slightly lower than 2.4 zlotys per share a year earlier, amounts to more than 99 million zlotys (17 million pounds) or 80.11 percent of the group's 2015 net profit, the group said in a statement late on Friday.

The state-controlled company, which underwent management changes under Poland's new conservative government earlier this year, is seeking to lure new investors and boost volumes after its main WIG20 .WIG20 index fell by a fifth last year.

The bourse, which has a combined market capitalisation of its listed companies of 132 billion euros ($148 billion), booked a first-quarter net profit drop of 32 percent to 26.3 million zlotys due to one-off items as well as lower investor activity.

