WARSAW Soaring temperatures that have tested Poland's power grid are expected to last into next week, causing a further drop in river water levels, the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management said on Tuesday.

"We have been observing a constant decrease in water levels since June," Marianna Sasin from the institute told a news conference. "We do not expect rainfall in the near future that would boost rivers."

A lingering heatwave and low water levels have hit the country's outdated electricity system, forcing the country to cut power supply to industry to avoid blackouts.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hamilton; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michaelo Kahn)