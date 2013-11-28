Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
WARSAW Polish police detained about 120 supporters of Italian soccer club Lazio after violence broke out before Thursday evening's match against Legia Warsaw, a police spokesman said.
"Bottles and stones were thrown from the Italian group in the direction of the police cars," the spokesman said.
Rome team Lazio are due to play the Polish league champions in a UEFA Europa League group match at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) in Legia's 32,000-seat stadium. Of the 14,000 tickets sold, 750 were bought by Lazio fans, according to the host club.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
LONDON This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.