German minister hopes Polish court reform will be scrapped after veto
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 10:48 AM / in a day

German minister hopes Polish court reform will be scrapped after veto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's foreign office minister welcomed the Polish president's decision not to sign into law a much-criticised reform of the country's Supreme Court and said he hoped the government would completely scrap the measure.

In an interview with Die Welt newspaper, Michael Roth, Minister of State for European Affairs, said Europeans could be proud of the thousands of Polish activists who had protested on the streets against the law, which critics say would allow the government to pack the court with allies.

"The question now is whether President (Andrzej) Duda's veto will truly prevent curtailment of judicial independence in Poland," Roth said. "(The EU) is not just a cold internal market, but above all a community of values."

Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Victoria Bryan

