Polish president says judicial reform needs to be constitutional

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he had to veto two of three judicial reform bills passed by parliament to make sure they were constitutional.

"The reforms of the justice system prepared by parliament largely met public expectations," Duda said in an address to the nation, broadcast on public television.

"However, as the president, I could not accept them and I use the right of veto, because they require changes that ensure their conformity with the constitution," he said, adding that he would shortly present his own proposal for the judicial reform.