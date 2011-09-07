WARSAW Political cronyism harmed Poland's foreign policy under the rule of its late president Lech Kaczynski and his twin brother Jaroslaw, according to leaked U.S. diplomatic cables released by the WikiLeaks website weeks before a Polish election.

The cables could embarrass Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the main opposition right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS) which is trailing Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centrist Civic Platform (PO) in opinion polls before the October 9 election.

Lech Kaczynski, elected president in 2005, died in a plane crash along with 95 others, mostly senior officials, on April 10, 2010, in Smolensk, western Russia. His identical twin brother Jaroslaw served as prime minister in 2006-07.

The cables, dated 2006, said the Kaczynski twins were promoting people in the foreign service, including their foreign minister Anna Fotyga, on the basis of political loyalty, not of professional ability or experience.

"The Kaczynskis' inward-looking approach, desire to strengthen the presidency, and emphasis on loyalty over expertise have put increasing pressure on foreign policy professionals at the MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)," the cables said.

"The morale of foreign policy professionals at MFA has been hurt in part by Fotyga's weakness and the Kaczynskis' lack of interest, but perhaps even more of late by the politicization of personnel decisions."

"The loss of clout and personnel upheavals at the MFA have clearly had an impact on Poland's ability to lead on regional issues."

President Kaczynski's dislike of communism and distrust of Russia led him to block the appointment of any ambassadors who had studied in the Soviet Union, the cables said.

However, they commended the Kaczynskis' strong attachment to Poland's security relationship with the United States, including their support for U.S.-led military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Kaczynski's party rejected the charges that Poland's foreign ministry suffered under his government.

"The accusation that Minister Anna Fotyga lacked experience is wrong," said Karol Karski, PiS's top representative on the parliament's foreign affairs committee and a deputy minister under Fotyga.

"Fotyga held meetings with President Kaczynski because she was his close associate, but this was a co-operation within a constitutional framework. You certainly cannot say that talks took place regarding every tiny matter."

Since replacing Jaroslaw Kaczynski as prime minister in 2007, Tusk has repaired relations with Germany and with the European Union that had become strained by the Kaczynskis' Polish nationalism and euroscepticism.

The Tusk government has also improved ties with Russia despite tensions over the conduct of the investigation into the 2010 Smolensk crash. A recent Polish government report said the blame for the crash lay largely with the Polish air crew.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski says Tusk has acted in cahoots with Moscow in trying to conceal the true causes of the disaster.

(Writing by Gareth Jones, Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)