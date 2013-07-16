Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk leaves after attending the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral, in London April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

WARSAW Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had no plans to reintroduce legislation to lift a ban on the production of kosher meat, despite mounting criticism from Israel and Jewish groups that it is harmful to Jews in Poland.

Polish lawmakers last week rejected a government-backed draft law that would have allowed slaughterhouses to produce meat in accordance with Jewish ritual law.

The law's opponents said the practice, which has been halted since a constitutional court ruling last year, is cruel to livestock.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Monday the ban on kosher slaughter methods damaged efforts to rehabilitate Jewish life in a country whose large Jewish community was nearly wiped out under German occupation during World War Two.

"Right now we are not planning any legislative action in this matter," Tusk told a news conference.

He added the government would await a decision by a constitutional court on whether the ban on kosher slaughter was harming the rights of religious minorities.

