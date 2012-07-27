WARSAW Four hikers were killed, probably by a lightning strike, on a tourist track in Poland's Pieniny mountain range, police told local media.

The four, a married couple in their 50s, their daughter and her boyfriend, were reported missing on Wednesday evening when they did not return from a walk in the mountains on Poland's border with Slovakia.

The hikers, all from Warsaw, were found dead early on Friday.

"We saw violent bolts of lightning around the place where they were located, which is why this option (a lightning strike) is the main one currently being considered," police officer Jacek Bobek told broadcaster TVP Info.

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Andrew Heavens)