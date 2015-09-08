KRYNICA-ZDROJ, Poland Poland's president Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday he was against migrant quotas imposed on the European Union's member states.

"In Europe the talk is all the time about fighting the results, and little on how to liquidate the reasons. Europe is in a kind of a closed circle," Duda said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Europe needed to implement a joint system for dealing with asylum seekers and agree to binding quotas on how to distribute refugees across the continent.

Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said last week that the European Union must help people who flee wars and Poland is ready to discuss its role but does not want to accept automatic quotas.

